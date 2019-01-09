Enjoy Wasatch Mountain scenery on a snowmobile excursion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wasatch Excursions says anybody can ride a snowmobile!

It's a family-friendly activity and they even cater to kids as passengers. Anyone 18 or older can drive.

Wasatch Excursions offers beginning to intermediate and even advanced riders to take two or three-hour trips.

They are only $159 per snowmobile for a two-hour adventure, a passenger can go along for $35 more.

And, Wasatch Excursions can get you outfitted -- they have everything from the helmet.. down to the boots.

Find more information at wasatchexcursions.com or by calling 435-729-9595.

They'll also be at Wasatch Mountain State Park's 4th Annual Winter Festival on Saturday, January 12th from 10am - 2pm at 1281 Warm Springs Road in Midway. Find out more at stateparks.utah.gov. You can register for the Winter Festival by calling 435-654-1791.