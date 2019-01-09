× Boy hit by car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A juvenile was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a car while attempting to run across Riverside Drive.

The incident was reported to the St. George Police and other responders at 6:10 p.m. after a group of four boys ran across Riverside Drive at 2760 East, St. George Police officer Joe Deim said.

Two of the boys made it across the roadway and another stopped in the middle lane when he saw he wouldn’t be able to get across due to oncoming traffic. However, the fourth boy kept running across the street and was struck by the car.

The car had been eastbound on Riverside Drive, and the driver didn’t notice the boys “til the last second” and hit the brakes, Deim said, adding that according to witnesses, the driver had tried to avoid the boys.

