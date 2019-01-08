Zions Bank sued in connection with alleged Ponzi scheme at Utah’s Rust Rare Coin

SALT LAKE CITY — Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme involving a rare coin business are now suing Zions Bancorporation, alleging the institution facilitated and perpetuated hundreds of millions worth of fraud.

Twenty different people filed the lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, alleging Zions Bank should have exercised more diligence in regard to Rust Rare Coin’s account and that at least one employee knew about the fraud and worked to mislead investors.

“A lot of this would have been prevented, we feel, if they had just done their duty,” said Patrick Springer, who said he lost money in the investment.

State and federal authorities claimed in November that Rust Rare Coin is believed to have bilked investors for about $170 million over the course of several years. The alleged scam involved a “silver pool” and promises to investors that they were buying into a stockpile of precious metals when prices were low, and profiting when metal was sold at higher prices.

That stockpile never existed, according to authorities, and Gaylen Rust lied to investors about their potential returns.

“It was really viable and he had a lot of experience,” Nicole Gregory, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, told reporters. “Over time it was just so real… If you did have a concern there was answers for them.”

The lawsuit claims Zions Bancorporation should have been aware that Gaylen Rust was operating an investment account using their institution and exercised more scrutiny regarding the transactions involving that account. The bank should have also registered themselves and the Silver Pool with the Utah Division of Securities, the SEC or the CFTC, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further alleges that at least one employee, “Individual 1” knew the account was fraudulent yet continued to approve transactions and and loans for the Rust family.

“Individual 1 was aware that Rust was operating the Silver Pool and was receiving investor money because Individual 1 was identified and often served as a direct point of contact for investors who had questions or concerns about how to deposit money into the Silver Pool Investment Account,” the lawsuit states. “Thus, Individual 1 interacted frequently with investors about their investments, and was well-aware that the funds coming into the Silver Pool Investment Account belonged to investors and were fiduciary funds to be managed by Rust and RRC.”

The lawsuit alleges the entire Ponzi scheme was perpetrated through a single account with Zions Bank and that the account saw a “massive amount of insufficient fund events.” The lawsuit also alleges the bank was aware investor funds were being co-mingled in one account rather than being held in separate accounts.

The lawsuit alleges Zions Bancorporation aided and abetted fraud, aided and abetted a breach of fiduciary duty, breached their fiduciary duty, was negligent, and more.

The lawsuit did not state a damage amount. Attorneys for the plaintiffs told FOX 13 they were not going after Rust Coin itself because they were in receivership.

Zions Bancorporation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Read the lawsuit here:

