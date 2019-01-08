One dead, two critically injured in crash near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One person has died and two others suffered critical injuries Tuesday morning in a head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on SR-40 near mile marker 50.

A representative for UHP told FOX 13 a truck hauling a trailer was heading east when it slipped on ice and crashed into a westbound truck.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports SR-40 has been closed between mile markers 42 and 60 due to the crash. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Medical helicopters were requested to transport the injured people but were unable to land due to foggy conditions, a tweet from UHP said.

A fourth person involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The UHP representative said low visibility, snow and ice contributed to the crash.

