Fire evacuates shop classes at Timpview High School

PROVO, Utah — Shop classes at Timpview High School are evacuated due to a fire Tuesday but other classes remain in session.

Provo Fire and Rescue said they were called about the fire at 9:12 a.m. The school is located near 3570 North Timpview Drive.

The fire broke out in the dust collection system at the wood shop. Authorities say the wood and metal shop classes have been evacuated.

As of 10:13 a.m. firefighters say all other classes are proceeding as normal and no injuries have been reported.

