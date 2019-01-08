Police pursuit ends in Millcreek when suspect breaks leg in fall down stairway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Several unexpected steps were the downfall of a man attempting to run from police after crashing a stolen car in Millcreek.

The suspected car thief is in custody after crashing a stolen car, fleeing on foot and falling down a set of stairs—suffering a broken leg.

The chase began around 11:30 p.m. Monday near 3100 South and 4400 West in West Valley City when detectives spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen on Sunday.

In that case police say the victim had confronted the car thief, identified as Robert Finai, and said Finai pulled out a gun and threatened the victim before leaving in the victim's car.

Monday night's pursuit went from West Valley City to Millcreek, where Finai crashed the stolen vehicle into a parked car near 900 East and 3500 South.

Lt. Todd Gray of the West Valley City Police Department said Finai fled on foot after the crash, but things came to an abrupt and unexpected end.

"The driver of the vehicle sustained a broken leg from a fall he sustained while fleeing in some back yards," Gray said. "...Suspect didn't notice an exterior staircase leading out from the back of a home in the dark and fell down that stairway himself."

Finai was taken into custody, as was a passenger who was riding in the stolen vehicle. Police are interviewing that passenger to determine his involvement in the theft, if any.