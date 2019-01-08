× North Ogden Divide reopens two days after avalanches

OGDEN, Utah — The North Ogden Divide, a road between North Ogden and the Ogden Valley, has reopened after a series of small avalanches forced its closure Sunday.

The road reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to Joe Hadley of Weber County Roads.

Officials closed the road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after three avalanches spread snow and debris nearly five feet deep across the roadway.

One vehicle became trapped between two of the avalanches that day.

“The motorist was transported out safely and the Weber County Roads Department is currently working on getting the vehicle out tonight,” a news release issued Sunday by Weber County Roads said. “No other vehicles were impacted by the avalanches.”