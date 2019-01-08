× Man hit by car while crossing in hospital parking lot in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man didn’t have far to travel to seek medical assistance after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a hospital Tuesday morning.

Officer Kenny Bass of the Murray Police Department said the crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. near 5121 South Cottonwood Street in the Intermountain Medical Center parking lot.

Bass said an 18-year-old man was crossing at a 4-way stop when a vehicle making a right-hand turn struck him.

The man went to the nearby hospital to be evaluated. Bass said he was complaining of rib and back pain and said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with police.