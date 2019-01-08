Is deadly radon lurking in your home?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Radon Be Gone, the slogan is "Test a home, fix a home, save a life". That's because radon kills more than 20,000 people each year. That's 10 times more than carbon dioxide and even more than drunk driving, carbon monoxide and home fires, according to John Seidel, owner of Radon Be Gone.

He says all homes have radon, the question is how much? The action level of radon to fix, according to the EPA, is 4.0 picocuries and that's actually lower that the indoor average in Utah homes of 5.3 picocuries. Four picocuries of radon gas exposure is equal to smoking eight cigarettes a day. Radon can cause lung cancer through inhalation.

The only way to find out the level of radon gas in your home is through testing. Radon Be Gone is offering free radon testing kits, all you need to do is pay the shipping on the kits. Call today to order your free kit: 801-510-8705.

You can find more information at: radonbegone.com.