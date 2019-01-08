Greek Steak Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 lb. steak, cooked, cut into bite size pieces

6 Roma tomatoes, 1/4 “sliced

1 cucumber, peeled, 1/4” sliced

1 cup red onion, cut into 1”, thin layered slices

1/2 cup feta cheese, large crumbles

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Toothpicks

Suggested Dressings:

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

To serve, divide the steak, tomato slices, cucumber slices, onion slices and feta crumbles on each toothpick. (Note: If Feta will not stay on toothpick, place crumbles on top of steak, tomato and cucumber pieces.) Season with oregano, salt and pepper. Brush or drizzle preferred dressing on each Greek Steak Bite, if desired. Serve immediately.