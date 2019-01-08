Greek Steak Bites

1/2 lb. steak, cooked, cut into bite size pieces
6 Roma tomatoes, 1/4 “sliced
1 cucumber, peeled, 1/4” sliced
1 cup red onion, cut into 1”, thin layered slices
1/2 cup feta cheese, large crumbles
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Toothpicks
Suggested Dressings:
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Red Wine Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette
To serve, divide the steak, tomato slices, cucumber slices, onion slices and feta crumbles on each toothpick. (Note: If Feta will not stay on toothpick, place crumbles on top of steak, tomato and cucumber pieces.) Season with oregano, salt and pepper. Brush or drizzle preferred dressing on each Greek Steak Bite, if desired. Serve immediately.