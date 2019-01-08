× Gas leak closes Center Street in Provo Tuesday evening

PROVO, Utah — A gas leak forced the shutdown of Center Street in Provo Tuesday evening, the Provo Police Department said in a tweet.

The leak occurred on 225 W. Center Street, the tweet stated.

Center Street was closed between 200 and 300 West due to the leak.

Details regarding the nature of the incident were not available at the time of this report.

It was unknown how long Center Street would be closed, and police urged the public to check back for updates on the incident.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.