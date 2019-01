Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A woman was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale airport after screaming and threatening a JetBlue crew member.

The incident was all caught on cell phone video. (See video player above. Video Courtesy: Dre London)

The video shows the woman shouting and jumping up and down, even calling the crew member a rapist and yelling that she had a gun because she was homeless.

The woman quickly walked away but was soon detained by law enforcement.

A representative for JetBlue says the woman was denied entry to her flight because she was drunk.