Department of Public Safety officials applaud officer who seized 100 pounds of marijuana in Utah during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Public Safety released a photo of 100 pounds of marijuana that were seized by a drug interdiction team during a traffic stop in Utah.

The marijuana was pictured piled on the floor and appeared to be wrapped in plastic bags.

Officials said an officer and his K-9 partner found the marijuana, which preliminarily was believed to be a “pipeline shipment.”

Details regarding where in Utah the traffic stop occurred were not available at the time of this report.

Officials did not state the identity of the individual(s) who allegedly were transporting the marijuana.