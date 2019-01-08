3,000 girls from across Utah to attend SheTech Explorer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SheTech is a program that activates, engages and inspires high school girls to pursue STEM fields.

At SheTech Explorer Day, girls from across Utah will get hands-on experience with STEM careers and one-on-one mentoring with hundreds of industry professionals. 2019 will be the biggest one yet with 3,000 girls from across the state attending.

And this year's SheTech will also include new courses and experiments like fashion tech and sports tech.

Registration for SheTech opens on January 22. You can find more information at Shetechexplorer.com.