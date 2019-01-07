Winter weather to affect Monday commutes in much of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite a lull in precipitation Monday morning, more rain and snow is expected throughout the day and roads are wet, slushy and slick in northern Utah.

Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories are effect for parts of Utah through 9 p.m. Monday.

Northern Utah valleys saw snow and rain early Monday, but by about 6:30 a.m. most areas were getting a break—with snowfall continuing in some of the higher elevations and in the Ogden Valley area.

While warmer temperatures are expected Monday, a system arriving later in the morning or early in the afternoon should bring more inclement weather that may affect the evening commute.

Most valley areas will see a mixture of rain and snow, while snow will fall at higher elevations.

Northern mountains and the Wasatch Plateau could see a total of 6 to 12 inches accumulated through Monday night, with 2 to 4 inches possible in mountain valleys.

Cache Valley, Salt Lake and Tooele counties and other parts of the Wasatch Front can expect up to 1-3 inches of snow.

Up to 2 inches are expected in southwest Wyoming.

