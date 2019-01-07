× Troopers respond to 56 crashes Monday as second storm hits Northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers throughout Utah handled 56 crashes after a second storm hit late Sunday and early Monday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said winter driving conditions occurred on mountain roads across the state late Monday morning.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol reminded drivers to stay safe, and adjust driving speed accordingly when winter weather conditions are present on roads.

UHP also reminded drivers to move off the freeway if a minor accident occurs and to move over for emergency vehicles.

Current % of average for snow across Utah. pic.twitter.com/RvQL8cJU30 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 7, 2019

Snow showers are expected to diminish throughout the evening Monday, the NWS said.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.