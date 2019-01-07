Secondary water will be metered under a bill on Utah’s Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — Watering your lawn could get more expensive — or cheaper — depending on how you use secondary water.

Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, filed Senate Bill 52 on Monday, allowing for the metering of secondary water in Utah.

Right now, many communities don’t meter the secondary water supply. This bill would create a program to have metering statewide by 2030. It would be for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential use. In a drought-stricken state like Utah, conservationists have argued it is time for secondary water metering to be considered.

The bill also authorizes the spending of $10 million for loans to implement secondary water metering.