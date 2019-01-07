Crews extinguish attic fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — About 20 firefighters from Salt Lake and South Salt Lake extinguished a fire in an attic Monday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire first tweeted about the fire around 7:30 a.m., saying the blaze was focused in the attic of a home near 600 East Redondo Avenue (near 1995 South).

The fire was out by about 8 a.m., and photos show the response at the home.

No details about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage were immediately available, and so far no injuries have been reported.