Rich’s Picks: Dream of an outdoor concert

In today's Rich's Picks, brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City, while it may seem too cold to think of outdoor concerts right now, you've got to plan for the future because tickets are on sale now for these shows coming up at the USANA Amphitheatre for later this year.

Train/Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Allen Stone

Tuesday, June 18th at 7PM

Jon Bellion: on The Glory Sound Prep Tour

Saturday, July 20th at 7PM

KISS on their "End of the Road" World Tour

Saturday, September 14th at at 7:30PM

