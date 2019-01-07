× Paraglider hospitalized in serious condition after crashing in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue teams Monday night said a paraglider was seriously injured in the backcountry and transported to the hospital after crews spent hours in difficult terrain reaching the patient.

Grand County EMS said in a Facebook post that dispatch officials received a report at around 4 p.m. that a paraglider had been seriously injured. No other information about the patient was released at the time of this report.

EMS officials said the paraglider launched from the Castleton Tower area, then shortly after crashed.

“The patient was in difficult terrain that required a technical rescue that was performed by Grand County SAR,” the post stated.

The paraglider was initially treated by local EMS before being transferred to the hospital via medical helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center in serious condition.

“Thank you to all the agencies involved and we wish the patient the best in recovery,” EMS said.