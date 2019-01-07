× Opening statements presented in rape trial for former USU football player

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Opening statements were presented Monday for a former Utah State University football player’s trial.

Accused of sexually assaulting and raping at least six women, 23-year-old Torrey Green appeared in court to hear the witnesses testimonies.

“They’ve all suffered trauma as a result of what the defendant did to them,” said Barbara Lachmar, who is working with prosecutor Spencer Walsh. “His intention was to engage in these pre-meditated attacks.”

Fox 13 does not identify names of victims of sexual assault, but Lachmar said each of the six witnesses presented similar stories — that Green invited them to watch a movie with him, and then once alone, witnesses said Green became physically aggressive.

“The defendant does not take no for an answer,” said Lachmar.

Lachmar put up the pictures of each of the six women who accused Green, relaying each of their individual stories.

All the accusers were between the ages of 18 to 25 when Green attacked them — the alleged incidents occurred between 2013 to 2016.

“I went on a date with Torrey Green, and he raped me,” said Lachmar, quoting one witness.

Another witness wrote a college essay about what happened to her, said Lachmar, who then read an excerpt of the essay out loud:

“As college students, we tend to be slightly vulnerable and open to anything that comes our way. Whether that comes in the form of an email saying we’ve won thousands of dollars, or in the form of a nice boy who introduces himself at lunch… one night is all it takes to change a life for good. One night is enough to traumatize a college student for the rest of their life.”

Each witness has dealt with the trauma in different ways.

Lachmar said one witness has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Another had a laceration found by her nurse after a physical examination.

But in all of the accounts given, Lachmar talked about how the women were afraid to come forward and report Green.

“It’s very, very painful for victims of sexual assault to reiterate their story,” said Dr. Kyle Hancock, a post dramatic stress disorder psychologist.

Painful moments for victims, but Defense Attorney Skye Lazaro said Green has felt pain too after losing his spot playing professional football with the Atlanta Falcons.

“This case is about opportunities and lost opportunities,” said Lazaro. “Torrey Green should’ve been suiting up on Sundays, should have a super bowl ring.”

Now Green faces 11 felony charges, including six rape counts, three count of forcible sexual abuse and two counts of object rape.