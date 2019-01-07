New weight loss clinic opens in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Kristen Kells, DC, BSC, a Chiropractic Physician, has brought her weight loss clinic to Salt Lake City.

She first opened in Colorado where patients lost more than 20,000 pounds in the last two years!

Dr. Kells' Weight Loss came about because Dr. Kells knew first-hand what it was like to lose weight, she lost 80 pounds herself!

There is a special offer: 20 spots are reserved for the first 20 FOX 13 viewers for free, no-obligation, consultation with members of Dr. Kells' team.

For more information call 385-217-3834 or visit drkellsweightloss.com.