Mia Love announces new job with CNN, says she’ll offer ‘principled and unleashed’ perspective
Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love found a new job just days after her time in office came to an end.
Love announced via Twitter Monday she will be joining CNN after appearing as a political commentator on the cable network earlier.
“A new year brings new opportunities for elevated conversations about the issues that matter. My time in Congress has ended but the chance to engage Americans is only beginning – I’m excited to join CNN to offer a different, principled and unleashed perspective.”
Love was defeated by Democrat challenger Ben McAdams in the most recent election.