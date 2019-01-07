× Mia Love announces new job with CNN, says she’ll offer ‘principled and unleashed’ perspective

Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love found a new job just days after her time in office came to an end.

Love announced via Twitter Monday she will be joining CNN after appearing as a political commentator on the cable network earlier.

Love wrote:

“A new year brings new opportunities for elevated conversations about the issues that matter. My time in Congress has ended but the chance to engage Americans is only beginning – I’m excited to join CNN to offer a different, principled and unleashed perspective.”

Love was defeated by Democrat challenger Ben McAdams in the most recent election.