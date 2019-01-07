Landscape your yard in 5 easy steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cynthia Bee returns to the Salt Lake Home Show to show you how simple and enjoyable it can be to work with plants and step outside of the planter box when it comes to landscaping and gardening. She joined us with 5 easy steps. You can catch her on the Design Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union this Friday at 3:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Step 1: Central Open Shape. In a Localscape, lawn is a planned, designed element of the yard; not a default groundcover.

Step 2: Gathering Areas. Multiple gathering areas increase the function of the yard without adding maintenance.

Step 3: Activity Zones. Active areas are given their own spaces so they can be designed to work well. Ex: play equipment is moved off of the lawn and into its own area.

Step 4: Paths. Connect the first three elements with paths. Any place that will be walked over repeatedly in the same area should be a hardscaped path.

Step 5: Planting beds. After you`ve added all of the elements you want to the yard, the planting beds fill the gaps. This is the opposite of how most yards are designed.

Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, January 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Weekend Senior (55+) - Valid all three days of the show $12.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.