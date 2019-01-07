Kick Off 2019 With Winterfest at Wasatch Mountain State Park

MIDWAY, Utah — It’s 2019! With snow on the ground and adventure in the air, now is the perfect time for some wintertime fun. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, Wasatch Mountain State Park has you covered.

Head on up to Midway on January 12 for the third annual Wasatch Mountain State Park Winterfest for free rentals, education sessions, sled dog demonstrations, and more.

The party starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and continues until 2 p.m. Utah State Park day-use fees apply.

What you can do at Winterfest?

We can all agree that playing in the snow is fun. Snowmen, snowballs, and snow angels are classics. But why stop there?

At this 2019 Winterfest event, Utah State Parks staff will have snowshoes, cross-country skis, and fat-tire bikes available for all visitors to try for free. This is one of the only times these snow toys will be available to use at no cost, so be sure to not let this opportunity pass you by.

There will also be sled dog demonstrations, avalanche awareness education, snowmobile demos, hot food and drinks for purchase, and more.

So, whether you are a cross-country skier, snowmobiler, snowshoer, or want to try cycling in the snow, this event is for you.

Because of the popularity of this event, those wanting to attend are required to RSVP. Please call 435-654-1791 to make your reservations for equipment.

Can’t make it to Wasatch Winterfest?

Already have plans on January 12? No problem! Wasatch Mountain State Park will continue to be open year-round for you to explore. Snowshoes, cross-country skis, and fat-tire bikes are available to rent out of the Wasatch Mountain State Park visitor center.

Want more fun? Two other Utah State Parks will be hosting their own Winterfests in January.

Bear Lake State Park will be hosting the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest from January 25-26. There will be a kickoff party, the Cisco Disco Fishing Tournament, Chili Cookoff, Winter Sports Demo, and the famous Bear Lake Monster Polar Plunge.

East Canyon State Park will also be hosting the East Canyon Winterfest on January 19 in partnership with the Weber State University Outdoor Program. They will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, a sledding hill, ice fishing, and snowmobiling to try. For more information, contact the park at 801-829-6866.