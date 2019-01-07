Doctors see rise in ER visits due to falls on ice after storms move through Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- Emergency room doctors said Monday they saw a rise of people in the ER over the weekend from falling on ice.

A split second of someone losing their balance can lead to weeks of recovery, doctors explained.

Dr. Caroline Vines at Intermountain Medical Center explained that in the span of an hour on Sunday, five patients came into the ER with injuries from slipping on ice.

"We see all kinds of injuries-- anything from broken hips, to broken ankles, lacerations, concussions, broken wrists," she listed off. They see patients of all ages as well, she indicated.

In Millcreek on Monday, snow fell off and on all day up on the bench. Sage Hoggan took her two and a half-year-old daughter, Luna, for a walk with their dog Moses.

"My neighbor did tell us to be careful," Hoggan said. She dressed Luna up in tiny snowboots and wore hiking boots herself.

Up the way at the mouth of the Neff's Canyon trail, Daniel St. Clair took his two dogs for a hike. He can explain from experience, that a simple slip on the ice can land someone in the ER.

"I dislocated my shoulder once while hiking on slippery conditions," he said. St. Clair said he reached his arm out to catch his fall.

He said he learned his lesson and now wears spikes to stay safe.

Dr. Vines recommended shoes with good traction, and to pay attention to surroundings when walking in icy conditions.