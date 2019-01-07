× Department of Public Safety releases latest numbers from Operation Rio Grande

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) released the newest statistical numbers Monday on Operation Rio Grande.

The operation began in August of 2017 and was meant to help curb criminal activity in and around Salt Lake City’s Rio Grande District.

Below is a list of operation totals based on State Bureau of Investigation agents’ work:

Physical Custody Arrests: 484

Drug Dealers Arrests: 387

Federal Indictments: 7

Search Warrants Executed: 43

Heroin: 2,021 Grams/4.6 Pounds

Methamphetamine: 10,283 Grams/22.7 Pounds

Cocaine: 2,267 Grams/ 5 Pounds

Marijuana: 2, 948 Grams/6.5 Pounds

Spice: 1,197 Grams/2.6 Pounds

Currency Seized: $129, 686

Firearms Seized: 33

Fugitives Arrested: 99

Warrant Bail Amounts: $3,146,796

Felony/Misc. Warrants: 305

Stolen Vehicle: 27

For more information on Operation Rio Grande and its stages, click here.