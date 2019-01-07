Department of Public Safety releases latest numbers from Operation Rio Grande
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) released the newest statistical numbers Monday on Operation Rio Grande.
The operation began in August of 2017 and was meant to help curb criminal activity in and around Salt Lake City’s Rio Grande District.
Below is a list of operation totals based on State Bureau of Investigation agents’ work:
- Physical Custody Arrests: 484
- Drug Dealers Arrests: 387
- Federal Indictments: 7
- Search Warrants Executed: 43
- Heroin: 2,021 Grams/4.6 Pounds
- Methamphetamine: 10,283 Grams/22.7 Pounds
- Cocaine: 2,267 Grams/ 5 Pounds
- Marijuana: 2, 948 Grams/6.5 Pounds
- Spice: 1,197 Grams/2.6 Pounds
- Currency Seized: $129, 686
- Firearms Seized: 33
- Fugitives Arrested: 99
- Warrant Bail Amounts: $3,146,796
- Felony/Misc. Warrants: 305
- Stolen Vehicle: 27
