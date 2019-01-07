Cleaning tips for 6 areas of your home that may be overlooked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all have those places in our home that are overlooked when we clean.

Maid 4 Utah joined us with some simple tips for some of the most common areas.

- Ceiling Fans: Take a pillow case and place it over the fan and slide it off. This will remove all the dust but also put it into the pillowcase, which you can shake out into the garbage and wash in the laundry later.

- Toilet Rings: Barkeepers and scrub with Drywall sanding screen. You don't want to scrub this too hard though because it will clean it good enough to scratch the porcelain.

- Shower Glass Water/Soap Stains: Barkeepers and put on the green part of a scrubber brush. Rinse it off and it will take all of that off.

- Inside Oven: 1/2 Cup Water, add baking soda to make a paste and add 1 tbsp dish soap. Put a sponge in paste and spread over over, let it sit 15-30 minutes and scrub off.

- Stove Top Stains: 1/2 Cup Baking Soda into a small bowl, add hydrogen peroxide slowly until it makes a runny like paste. Scrub off with a paper towel.

- Gas Stove Top Grates: This you do have to be careful with, but a lot of people have caked on grease on these. So to get it off you can put 2-3 tbsp of ammonia into a ziplock bag, close it up and let it sit overnight, and the grease will fall off into the bag. Then wipe clean.

Maid 4 Utah also offers basic cleaning in your bedrooms, living room, family room, kitchen and bathrooms with general dusting, vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, trash, making beds and dishes and microwave. They also offer deep clean which includes all of the basics plus: inside oven, inside fridge, blinds and baseboards. Their move in/ out cleanings includes basic and deep cleanings plus all windows, cabinets inside and out, walls and light fixtures.

For more information please visit: Maid4Utah.com or call 801-995-2719.