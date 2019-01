SALT LAKE CITY — A bill being proposed on Capitol Hill could add animal cruelty to the list of offenses in Utah’s domestic violence law.

Sen. Alan Christensen, R-Ogden, filed Senate Bill 45 on Monday. It would put aggravated animal cruelty on the list of offenses that would qualify as domestic violence.

The bill was filed ahead of the 2019 Utah State Legislature that begins at the end of the month.