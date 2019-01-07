Aimee Winder Newton confirms she’s considering a run for governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Council Chairwoman Aimee Winder Newton is considering a run for Utah governor in 2020.

Chatter began Monday morning that some Republicans were looking to recruit her for a potential run. Her name being floated was first reported by the political website UtahPolicy.com. In a text message to FOX 13, Winder Newton confirmed she was considering it but said no decision had been made yet.

Winder Newton, the first woman to chair the Salt Lake County Council, has been a rising star in GOP politics. If she jumps into the race, she would join what is already shaping up to be a crowded field.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is considering a run (and the governor is hosting a fundraiser for him later this month). So is former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Utah Jazz CEO Greg Miller and tech company CEO Jeff Burningham.