Police: Man spends $1,900 on victim’s card at Lehi store, found with credit card skimmer in jacket

LEHI, Utah — A suspect was arrested in Lehi Saturday after police said he spent $1,939 at a store using a victim’s credit card information and was found with a card skimmer/reader in his pocket.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Ce Liang, 27, spent $1,939 at the Michael Kohr’s outlet store in Lehi.

Police were initially notified by the victim of the transaction, and went to the store to collect video surveillance, the statement said.

After police left the store, they were contacted by an employee, who said Liang was back at the outlet. Officers responded to the store and made contact with Liang, according to the statement.

Upon searching Liang, the statement said that officers located a credit card skimmer/reader in the front pocket of his jacket, and 13 different financial cards in his wallet.

Liang was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of one count of obtaining encoded info on financial card, a third-degree felony and one count of attempted pattern of unlawful activity, also a third-degree felony.