× Multiple slide-offs reported along I-15, caused traffic delays

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple accidents caused traffic delays on Sunday, resulting in slow-going traffic along I-15 in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Highway Patrol said all of the incidents reported appear to be slide-offs due to winter weather conditions.

One accident along 6500 South on I-15 caused major traffic delays.

In all crashes, only minor injuries have been reported.

The Highway Patrol said they don’t have a total number of slide-offs at this time and are continuing to respond to accidents.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.