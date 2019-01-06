× How one Southern Utah fire department is defying the odds to save lives with powerful new equipment

ST. GEORGE — The Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department unveiled new, state-of-the-art equipment designed to assist in extricating the injured from crushed vehicles or confined spaces, thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The St. George News reports.

Time is key in surviving a vehicle crash, and having the tools needed to rapidly remove an occupant from a destroyed vehicle is critical. Proper equipment allows injured patients to be “quickly on their way to a trauma center by ambulance, or even by medical helicopter, if necessary,” Hildale-Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said.

To that aim, the Fire Department is now sporting new battery-operated extrication tools after Arizona’s Highway Safety Director Alberto Gutier presented the department with a grant award of more than $11,800.

