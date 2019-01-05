Utah’s congressional reps ask for emergency opening of Zion, Bryce Canyon national parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Three of Utah’s congressional representatives are asking the U.S. Department of Interior to re-open Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks on an emergency basis.

In a letter sent Saturday, Rep. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and John Curtis ask the acting Interior Secretary for a “critical exception” to the government shutdown because of a lack of search and rescue crews.

Read the letter here:

When the federal government shutdown began, the state of Utah spent $10,000 a day to keep visitors centers and custodial services going at Arches, Zion and Bryce Canyon. On Jan. 1, the state stopped funding the parks and two nonprofit groups agreed to spend money to fund skeletal services at Zion and Bryce Canyon.

Visitors can still go into any national park in Utah, but there will be no services and people are warned that they are on their own.