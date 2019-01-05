Rideshare company Lyft names the most popular spots in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — The rideshare company Lyft is naming the most popular destinations in the city.

In its annual “Lyftie Awards,” the company tallied up the most popular places that people used its service to take rides to in 45 cities. For Salt Lake City, the winners were:

The Sun Trapp was the most popular bar.

USANA was the most visited concert venue. Not surprising if you’ve ever been stuck in traffic in the West Valley neighborhoods surrounding it.

The Gym at City Creek was the most popular fitness studio to take a Lyft to.

Red Iguana was listed as the most visited restaurant brunch. If you’ve ever tried to eat at the famous spot for lunch, you know to get there early.

Beer Bar was listed as the most visited late-night restaurant (but it is licensed as a bar, not a restaurant).

Downtown Salt Lake City was the most visited late-night neighborhood.

The place listed as “Only in SLC” was Powder Mountain — in Eden. Just how much is it to take a Lyft from Salt Lake City to Powder Mountain?

See the results here.