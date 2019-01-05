New online challenge involves gummy bears and an Adele song
There’s a new online challenge taking over the social media platform known as Tik Tok and it’s starting to spread to places like Twitter too.
This one involves Adele’s hit song “Someone Like You” and gummy bears.
In the original video that’s believed to have started the trend, a gummy bear appears to sing the first few words to the song’s chorus as Adele. The camera then pans to a huge audience of gummy bears who finish off the line in the song. The man who posted the video, David Kaspřák, added the caption “over 200 Haribos singing”.
Now more people are creating their own versions with even more gummy bears, leading Tik Tok to step in and ask people via Twitter not to waste gummy bears.
The challenge also inspired new versions with some people using paper cranes and stuffed animals.