Large avalanche in Cache County triggered by 3 snowmobilers

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – Three men snowmobiling in Providence Canyon on Friday triggered a large avalanche.

Officials with the Utah Avalanche Center said the men, two of them from Cache County and the other from Montana, went on a ride in the Aspen Forest about 9,000 feet above elevation.

During that time the man from Montana became stuck after riding up a steep, gully-shaped slope.

The other two men went to help excavate the sled, but shortly after noticed a large avalanche running down the gully.

According to a report from Utah Avalanche Center, the crown broke approximately 20′ below the three men and stuck sled.

The avalanche was around 4′ to 6′ deep and 300′ wide.

Officials said the cause of the avalanche consisted of light density snow that winds had picked up.

The three men did not receive any injuries from the incident.

Avalanche officials said it occurred in an area where avalanche’s are normally unexpected, calling it a rare event.