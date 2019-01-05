Blanding Police asking for help in locating missing juvenile

BLANDING, Utah — Police in Blanding are asking for the public’s help in finding what they describe as a missing/runaway juvenile.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Jaiden Smith also known as Joshua Haskins, left his residence in Blanding at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, January 5.

He is described as 5 feet, seven inches tall and between 120 and 130 pounds with a skinny build.

The post doesn’t indicate his age, and calls to the Blanding Police Department were not immediately returned.

A Facebook post from his sister says Jaiden is 13 years old and left the home late Friday night, January 4.

He has dark brown hair, a pierced left ear, and was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and navy blue jogger pants and a backpack.

The post says he could possibly be in the Moab or the Green River areas.