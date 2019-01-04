Yellow, orange air in forecast for northern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Orange air quality is in the forecast for Salt Lake County Friday, and other parts of Utah should expect yellow air days.

Orange air is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" while yellow air is considered "moderate".

It's orange air and mandatory action in Salt Lake County Friday and Saturday, according to the most recent forecast from the Department of Environmental Quality.

Box Elder and Cache counties should expect yellow air Friday and orange on Saturday.

Davis, Duchesne, Tooele, Uintah, Utah and Weber can expect yellow air days Friday and Saturday.

Visit the DEQ's forecast page for specific information about burning restrictions in your area and for updated air quality forecasts.

