Wanted with Scott McKane: From burglaries in Layton and Murray to a grocery store theft in Davis County

We begin this week's "Wanted" with a look at a burglary in Layton.

The burglars did a bad job of covering their faces, so if you recognize any of them, call Layton Police at 801-497-8300.

This woman is accused of going on a big shopping spree at a Smith's Food and Drug in Davis County, without paying on her way out.

If you recognize her, call the Davis County Sheriff's Office at 801-451-4150.

This man is accused of carrying out burglaries and vehicle thefts in Murray as well as fleeing from police.

If you have any information, call the Murray Police Department at 801-264-2673.