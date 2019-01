Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- We knew the day would come. The inversion trapping unhealthy air in the valleys of the Wasatch Front.

Friday was that day, with particulate pollution climbing into the orange category. That means unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Utah Clean Air Partnership unveiled a new advertising campaign to fight the pollution. The idea behind it is that it's "Easy to be epic."

Here's a link to the Public Service Announcement in its entirety.