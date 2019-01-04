Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every person has a different sensitivity to air pollution, but breathing air pollution affects everyone and their health. During inversion season the primary pollutant of concern is PM2.5

Brittany Guerra, the Asthma Program Specialist for the Utah Department of Health, joined us to talk about tips for protecting your lungs during inversion season.

It is important to learn what level of air pollution you are sensitive to. Pay attention to how your body may be reacting: coughing, sneezing, excess mucous production etc. Populations that are especially vulnerable include children, the elderly and those with chronic lung or heart conditions (e.g. asthma, cystic fibrosis, congenital heart disease).

Here are tips to protect your lungs:

Check air quality levels before outdoor activities. To check PM2.5 levels, visit air.utah.gov and click on Current.

Move exercise indoors when air pollution reaches unhealthy levels.

For those with asthma, take your medications as directed.

There are things all of us can do to make a difference in reducing pollution in the air. Reduce your driving; try public transit or carpooling and trip chain. Don't idle your car. Don't burn wood.

Check UCAIR.org for more details.