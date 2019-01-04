The Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo starts today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah was at the 9th Annual Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo that runs January 4-5 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George.

There are more than 25 FREE activities and workshops on everything from fly fishing to dutch oven cooking.

Budah was with Jared from Affordable African Hunts. Jared says they take tours to Africa for men, women and children who may want to hut or take a safari to see elephants, zebras and more.

You can save $2 on tickets online at shop.TheBestHomeShow.com and for more information visit theultimateoutdoorexpo.com.