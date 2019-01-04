prosciutto wrapped steamed asparagus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 oz of thinly sliced prosciutto

12 stalks of asparagus

Juice of 2 limes

1 cup of ricotta cheese

4 oz multi grain crackers of choice

2 oz thin crisps

4 oz double cream brie cheese

4 oz aged cheddar

4 oz blackberries

4 oz rolled goat cheese

4 oz thinly sliced sopressata

2 oz dark chocolate

1 pomegranate

Steam the asparagus until it becomes bright green, then chill it in ice water.

Mix the ricotta cheese with the lime and a pinch of salt.

Spread the mix onto a thin roll of prosciutto. Tightly roll the prosciutto around the asparagus and serve.

The most difficult part of this recipe will be to find all the best ingredients. The general guide on buying the products is that you usually pay for the quality you get. Don’t be afraid to ask your local cheese expert or butcher if you have any questions.

When you assemble your board, have all of your ingredients ready. Start by fanning out your crackers on opposite ends of the board. The brie comes in a wheel, so pre-slice it and leave a small cheese knife next to it in the corner.

Place the rolled goat cheese on the opposite end of the board with its own soft butter knife. Thinly ribbon and drop the sliced prosciutto next to the goat cheese. The key to a clean looking board is to leave enough space between each individual item. Perfection is your enemy, so allow the meat and the cheeses to fall naturally on the board.

Thinly slice half of the aged cheddar while leaving the other half intact, and arrange on the board. Break or crumble your chocolate bar and place it next to the brie. Those flavors work perfectly together. Place the sliced sopressata next to the aged cheddar and the multi grain crackers as those flavors work together as well.

To finish, carefully cut a pomegranate in half and then rip into quarters. Place them naturally in any empty spaces. Finish with blackberries all over the board.

Be creative and try to remember the ingredients so that when your guests ask which item is what, you’ll know. Enjoy and don’t be afraid to experiment with different flavors and cheeses.

sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress