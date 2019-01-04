One killed after semi crosses median, hits oncoming car on I-15 in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed after a semi crossed into oncoming traffic on I-15 and struck a car, sending the passenger vehicle down a 100-foot embankment.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on I-15 near mile post 125, north of Beaver, at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a southbound semi drifted off the left shoulder before ultimately traveling through the median and striking a northbound Kia Optima.

The Kia left the road and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment estimated at 100 feet. The female driver and lone occupant of the Kia was killed on impact, according to UHP.

No further injuries were reported.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.

Troopers are investigating illness/fatigue as a contributing factor in the crash.