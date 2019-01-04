How Jordan School District is Helping Students Eat Healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just how important is it for students to eat well balanced meals throughout their day? We asked Jodie Bowles, kitchen manager at Herriman High, and Katie Bastian, registered dietician with Jordan School District, and they think:

-Balanced breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals are essential for both students body and brains.

-When trying to eat healthy, students should stick to the basics, focus on eating more fruits and vegetables. Drink more water. Watch your portions and listen to your body for feeding cues.

-Parents and students can download Nutrislice, a free app where you can find our online menus, nutrition info., allergens, pictures descriptions, etc.

Other helpful tips:

According to HealthyChildren.org, adolescents need more calories each day than at any other point in their lives. In general, teenage boys need to consume 2,800 calories each day and teenage girls need to consume 2,200 calories per day. These caloric needs are even higher for teens who play sports or are otherwise very physically active.

A diet high in sugar can also increase a teenager's risk of developing heart disease later in life, the American Heart Association explains, as it can cause teenagers to develop poor cholesterol levels that persist into adulthood.

