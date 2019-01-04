FBI seeks help identifying ‘Holiday Bandit’ wanted for 7 Utah bank robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is asking for help identifying a man they dubbed the “Holiday Bandit” in connection with seven recent bank robberies in northern Utah.

The FBI posted several photos of the suspect along with a list of the robberies.

Zions Bank at 100 South Main Street in Salt Lake City, November 20.

Wells Fargo Bank, 783 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, November 23.

Healthcare Credit Union, 769 East South Temple in Salt Lake City, December 6.

Zions Bank, 159 South Center Street in Midvale, December 12.

U.S. Bank, 5352 South 4015 West in Kearns, December 24.

Key Bank, 1098 South 300 West in Salt Lake City, December 27.

Key Bank, 1065 North Highway 89 in North Salt Lake, December 28.

The man is described by the FBI as a white (Hispanic) male who stands between 5-foot, 4-inches and 5-foot, 8-inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the robberies should call the FBI Field Office in Salt Lake City at 801-579-1400.