Elvis is in the building!

Meet Elvis -- he's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.
Elvis loves people and kids and gets along with other dogs and cats too!
He's a 5 year-old, 12 pound terrier mix and he's fixed and has had his shots and is chipped!
Elvis loves playing with toys and he can jump in the air and act like a circus dog, or he'll spend hours cuddling in your lap.
The adoption fee for Elvis is $200.
You can find out more at hearts4paws.org.
There will be an adoption event going on Saturday, January 5 from 1pm to 5pm at the West Valley Petco, 3637 South 2700 West.