Weber County Sheriff's officer arrested for sexual misconduct following internal investigation

OGDEN, Utah — A Corporal with Weber County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division was arrested and charged with several counts of custodial sexual misconduct, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Police arrested Jeremy Miller on Thursday as the result of an internal investigation that began in November 2018. According to a press release, Miller has been on paid administrative leave since December 10, 2018.

A press release stated Miller’s case has been referred to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for the continuing criminal investigation.

Miller will be booked into the Box Elder County Jail due to the conflict of interest with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.