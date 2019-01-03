Violinist Rob Landes Performs ‘Radioactive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Classically-trained Violinist Rob Landes grew up in a musical family, began studying himself at age three and even earned two performance degrees.

Then, he almost gave up on his music.

But, he found his love for the talent again through YouTube and now has nearly 30 million views on his YouTube Channel.

He stretches the boundaries on the violin with his loop pedal and complex arrangements of the most popular songs in music.

His first viral video was 'Hallelujah' and is also known for other songs like 'Radioative' and '7 Nation Army'. He performed 'Radioactive' on the show.

Rob has opened for many popular artists including Rachel Platten, American Authors and T-Pain and has performed at various events including the Sundance Film Festival and New York Fashion Week.

Rob now sells violin models and is signed to ARK Studios Media Group. You can find more information at roblandesmusic.com.